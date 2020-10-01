Frederick J. Haw III, 87, Sept. 29, 2020. Army Veteran. Beloved husband of Carol (nee Tracy). Loving father of Fred IV and Tom (Audra) Haw. Dear grandfather of Brian and Jason. Brother of the late Mary Jane (the late Tom) Noone and the late Jim (Marilyn) Haw. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Fred was a 50 + year member of Operating Engineers Local 150. A member of St. Barnabas Church for over 50 years and served as an usher for over 20 years. Fred was also a lifelong Notre Dame fan, lover of golf and gardening. Visitation Saturday at St. Barnabas Church 10134 S. Longwood Dr. Chicago from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass 11:00 a.m. Attendees must register for Mass at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30E0D45A9A728A1F85-fred
. (FACE MASKS REQUIRED). Int. Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Barnabas Education Fund. Arrangements entrusted to Donnellan Funeral Home (773)-238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com
.