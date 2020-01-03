Home

Frederick James Daeschler


1944 - 2019
Frederick James Daeschler, 75, of Barrington, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019. He was born March 13, 1944 in Chicago, the son of the late Frederick and Florence (nee Lessick) Daeschler. Frederick is survived by his brother, John (Mary Ann) Daeschler and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy (Richard) Schweihs and brother, George (Lenore) Deshler. Visitation will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church, 120 Ela St. Barrington, IL 60010. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Barrington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frederick's memory to the Foundation Fighting Blindness at https://give.fightingblindness.org/fundraiser/2545266. Arrangements were entrusted with Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington. For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 847-381-3411 for information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 3, 2020
