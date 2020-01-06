|
Frederick J. Macrowski, 74, formerly of North Chicago, IL, and Kenosha, WI, passed away Dec. 5th, 2019, in Ocala, FL. He was born April 23, 1945, in Waukegan, IL, to the late Edwin and Rose (Bishop) Macrowski. After graduation from North Chicago Community HS Fred joined the Marine Corps. He was a Vietnam veteran. Upon completion of his military service he earned a BS Degree from Southern Illinois University. Fred loved animals and had made a home for many throughout his life. He was a lifelong Chicago Bears and Cubs fan. He enjoyed photography, camping and astronomy. Fred was a loving and devoted father to his daughter Jamie Marie Lindsay. He is also survived by his sister Christine (Joseph) Semasko, 3 nieces Ann Marie (Michael) Grubich, Jacqueline (David) Jahnke, Renee Moyer, 1 nephew Stephen Semasko, 2 great nieces, and 4 great nephews. The family of Fred would like to thank his friends and neighbors in Ocala, especially Giovanni C. Barilla VI and Stu Shaub, for their help and care.
Services are private. Interment Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 6, 2020