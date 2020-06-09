Frederick M. Rodriguez Ph.D.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frederick M. Rodriguez, PhD, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2020. Cherished husband of 54 years to Patricia, nee Breier; adored father to Teresa Rodriguez (John St. Augustine) and Ann Rodriguez-Baltrum(James Baltrum). Cherished grandfather of Jack, Cameron, and Loretta. Brother to Beatrice (Patrick) Boland, Alfie (Karyn) Rodriguez, Henry Rodriguez, and Rita (Don) McFarland. Fond uncle of Brendan, Adam, Edward, Juliette, Bridget, Anne, Becky, Chris, Kelly, Tim, Matthew, Dennis, Katie, Stephen, and Daniel. Longtime teacher at Proviso West High School, 15-year Field Museum volunteer in the Hall of Americas, usher at St. John of the Cross church, proud Navy veteran and former commander of the Western Springs VFW Post 10778. Due to the current pandemic, services are private. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. 708-352-6500 or HJFunerals.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 8, 2020
We were so sorry to hear of your loss. We will always remember Freddie as the family historian. He was a wonderful man. You are all in our thoughts and prayers.
Kim ( Diaz) & Dave Cast
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved