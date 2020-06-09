Frederick M. Rodriguez, PhD, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2020. Cherished husband of 54 years to Patricia, nee Breier; adored father to Teresa Rodriguez (John St. Augustine) and Ann Rodriguez-Baltrum(James Baltrum). Cherished grandfather of Jack, Cameron, and Loretta. Brother to Beatrice (Patrick) Boland, Alfie (Karyn) Rodriguez, Henry Rodriguez, and Rita (Don) McFarland. Fond uncle of Brendan, Adam, Edward, Juliette, Bridget, Anne, Becky, Chris, Kelly, Tim, Matthew, Dennis, Katie, Stephen, and Daniel. Longtime teacher at Proviso West High School, 15-year Field Museum volunteer in the Hall of Americas, usher at St. John of the Cross church, proud Navy veteran and former commander of the Western Springs VFW Post 10778. Due to the current pandemic, services are private. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. 708-352-6500 or HJFunerals.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 9, 2020.