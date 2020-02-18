|
Frederick Norman Zimmermann, 91, Bannockburn, IL, August 3, 1928 - February 13, 2020. He was one of the co-founders of March Mfg., Inc., Glenview, IL in 1954. He became President in 1970 and Chairman of the Board in 1975. March Mfg., Inc. is a family owned and operated manufacturer of water and chemical pumps. He held 17 patents on the various seal-less magnetically coupled centrifugal pumps developed and produced by the company. He was a strong family man whose values were reflected in both his personal and professional life. Born in Chicago, educated in the public school system, graduated from The University of Illinois with a BS degree in Mechanical Engineering. Served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was an avid snow skier with the Windy City Ski Club in the winter and enjoyed fishing and sailing in the summer. Besides the outdoor sports, he loved maintaining the 5 acres around his home. He is preceded in death by his parents Willy Ernest and Elsie Marie Kressler-Zimmermann and his brother Willy Karl (Esther Roney) Zimmermann. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Kathryn Peterson-Zimmermann, son Karl Norman Zimmermann, daughter Elzan Kathryn (Karl Edward) Ohlwein, grandchildren Preston Kressler Ohlwein, Mason Kent Ohlwein, Teagon Juanita Ohlwein, step daughter Hilary Lynn Ohlwein, nephews Fritz (Diana) Zimmermann, Hans (Jill) Zimmermann, nieces Kristine Kaatz, Jennifer (Sean) Corbin, Jerry Peterson, great nephews Otto Zimmermann, Travis Zimmermann, Jack Corbin, William Kaatz, James Kaatz, great nieces Brittany Zimmermann, Emily Corbin, Clarissa Corbin, Gabriella Zimmermann, Tabitha Zimmermann, Mary Jane Zimmermann, Helena Zimmermann. Saturday, August 1st, 2020 will be a Memorial Service on his property, casual attire. For info or directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com
