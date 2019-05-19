|
Frederick P. Heiss, age 78, of River Forest; beloved husband of Kathleen; loving father of David (Pamela) and Craig (Jodi) Heiss and Cheryl (Timothy) Mondi; cherished grandfather of John, Elizabeth and Andrew Heiss, Lindsey, Megan and Molly Heiss, and Ryan and Kyle Mondi; dear brother of the late David A. Heiss; dear brother-in-law of the late Carol (the late Raymond) Kosiba; fond uncle of Carolyn and John Kosiba. Visitation Monday 3 to 9 p.m. at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park. Prayers Tuesday 9:15 a.m. to St. Luke Church for Mass at 10 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the () or St. Luke Church (www.stlukeparish.org) are appreciated. Funeral info: drechslerbrownwilliams.com or 708-383-3191.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019