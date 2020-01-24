Home

Coglianese Funeral Home - Burr Ridge
7508 S. County Line Road
Burr Ridge, IL 60527
(630) 654-8484
Frederick Quinn
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Coglianese Funeral Home - Burr Ridge
7508 S. County Line Road
Burr Ridge, IL 60527
Frederick Quinn


1941 - 2020
Frederick Quinn Obituary
Frederick F. Quinn beloved husband of the late Judith. Loving father of John (Jennifer) and Daniel (Elizabeth). Devoted grandfather of Grace and Ava. Proud member of the Chicago Plumbers Union UA, Local 130. Visitation Sunday 10am to 2pm at COGLIANESE FUNERAL HOME, 7508 S. County Line Rd (1 block south of I-55/Stephenson) Burr Ridge. Interment private. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations in his name to www.ASPCA.org. Funeral info 630-654-8484 or www.coglianese.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 24, 2020
