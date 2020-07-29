1/1
Frederick Stitt
1929 - 2020
Frederick Hesse Stitt, 91, of Evanston died on July 24, 2020. He was born in Chicago on January 9, 1929 to LeMoine and Martha (née Hesse) Stitt.

Fred was an alumnus of the University of Chicago, earning a bachelor's degree in 1949 and receiving his MBA in 1951. He was a member of the baseball team as well. In his retirement, he continued his graduate studies at the U of C Divinity School.

A member of the exclusive M Financial Group, he had a decades-long career as an award-winning broker through his business, A. W. Ormiston. Fred held many important roles in the Chicago financial world, such as serving as a Past President of the Chicago Estate Planning Council.

He was an avid reader, and in his time away from work, he enjoyed fly-fishing and world travel. In the leisure of his partial - and later full - retirement he wrote several books. He was a lifelong White Sox fan.

He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Suzanne (née Boyce); his former wife Adena Metcalfe (née Fitzgerald); his cherished children and step-children, Rebecca, Mary, Barbara, Fred Jr., Joyce, Kathryn, David, and Jeff; and 12 grandchildren.

Fred will be remembered for his larger-than-life personality, his deep generosity, his intellectual curiosity, and his honest work ethic.

A private family service has been held. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to a charity of the donor's choice.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 29, 2020.
