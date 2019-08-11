Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Fredericka Tobisch
Fredericka Erika Tobisch


1919 - 2019
Fredericka Erika Tobisch Obituary
Fredericka Erika Tobisch, born on March 5th,1919 of Austrian parents in Kotlje, Slovenia, died peacefully on August 7th, 2019 surrounded by her loving family in Winnetka, Illinois. She is survived by her son Andrew Charles, daughter-in-law Cynthia (Kwapis), granddaughter Madeline Wells, as well as many nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Karol, her parents, and siblings Kurt, Wilhelmina and Ellie. A memorial service will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Fredericka Tobisch to JourneyCare Hospice, 405 Lake Zurich Road, Barrington, Illinois 60010 or World Wildlife Fund, P.O. Box 97180, Washington D.C., 20090-7180.Info www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019
