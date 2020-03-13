|
Fredric S. "Fred" Tatel, D.D.S., age 76, of Glenview, passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, March 11, 2020; beloved husband of the late Faye Tatel, nee Goldfarb; loving father of Jennifer Tatel and Sam (Becca) Tatel; adored grandfather of Breanna, Hannah and Lily; devoted son of the late Louis and the late Helen (Aronson) Tatel; cherished brother of Forest (Debbie) Tatel and Barry (Jill) Tatel; dear brother-in-law of the late Stanley Goldfarb; treasured uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend to many. Fred was a modern-day renaissance man as he studied and cherished languages, sculpture, science, music, cooking, art, and ancient cultures. Service Sunday, 12:15 p.m. at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove (1 Blk N. of Lake Cook Rd.). Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Fred can be made to THE ARK, Seymour H. Persky Building, 6450 N. California Ave., Chicago, IL 60645-5257. Fred provided many hours of free dental care to Russian immigrant children through the Ark in his dental practice. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020