Fredric Tarnow
Fredric Tarnow, 87, of Chicago, died Sept. 21, 2020. Beloved husband of 65 years of Beverly Tarnow; loving father of Lillian Tarnow, Fredric Tarnow and LaVerne Kind; cherished grandfather of Angelika Kind; and devoted great-grandpa of Robert Oliver Thomas. Retired Army Command Sergeant Major of 32 years and a science teacher of 36 years. Visitation, Fri. Sept. 25, 2020 from 3pm to 7pm with a funeral service at 6pm at Lakeview Funeral Home, 1458 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago, IL 60657. Info:773-472-6300 www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Lake View Funeral Home
SEP
25
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Lake View Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Lake View Funeral Home
1458 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 472-6300
