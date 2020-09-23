Fredric Tarnow, 87, of Chicago, died Sept. 21, 2020. Beloved husband of 65 years of Beverly Tarnow; loving father of Lillian Tarnow, Fredric Tarnow and LaVerne Kind; cherished grandfather of Angelika Kind; and devoted great-grandpa of Robert Oliver Thomas. Retired Army Command Sergeant Major of 32 years and a science teacher of 36 years. Visitation, Fri. Sept. 25, 2020 from 3pm to 7pm with a funeral service at 6pm at Lakeview Funeral Home, 1458 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago, IL 60657. Info:773-472-6300 www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com