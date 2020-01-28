|
|
Fredrick E. Senkpeil, age 95, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 25, 2020. He was born on January 21, 1925 in Chicago, IL. Fredrick was an electrical engineer with AT&T and served in World War II in the US Army. He was a lifelong fan of the Chicago Cubs. Fredrick is survived by his loving children: David (Kerry) Senkpeil, Richard (Joni) Senkpeil, and Lynn (Shawn) Wischoeffer; grandchildren Rachel (Anthony), Angela, Ryan (Leetah), Brittany (Matthew), and Matthew; great-grandson Benjamin and great-granddaughter Josephine, and sister-in law Barbara Buba. He was preceded in death by his wife Virginia (nee Drost), by his parents Frederick and Wilhelmine (nee Krueger) Senkpeil, his sisters Ruth Kamrath, Esther Zoellick, and Lucille Messerschmidt and his brothers-in-law Henry Buba, Henry Kamrath, Henry Zoellick and Eldore Messerschmidt. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 9:30 a.m. until time of service 11:30 a.m., at Bethany Lutheran Church, 1550 Modaff Rd., Naperville, IL. Interment private. Memorials in Fred's name may be made to American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 28, 2020