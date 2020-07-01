Frederick N. Olsen died peacefully at his home in Elk Rapids, Michigan on June 25, 2020 after a long struggle with cancer. He was born on March 8, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois. Predeceased by his parents, Frederick and Doris (née Bublitz), he leaves behind Bobbie (Barbara née Zersen), his wife of 55 years, whom he always referred to as "his bride"; their sons, Mark (Tracy) Olsen and Gregory (Carla) Olsen; his sisters, Barbara Davidson (Skip-deceased), Carole Kommer (Jerry) and Pat Hennis (Roy); and their grandchildren, Mara, Aidan, Carlie, Abby, Ryan, and Paige. Fred graduated from Western Illinois University, where he and Bobbie met. Fred was a Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity member known as "Mountain" and remained close to all his fraternity brothers. He had a lifelong career with Central Steel and Wire, first in Chicago then continuing in Cincinnati, Ohio. With retirement came a move to Northern Michigan, where Fred fulfilled his dream of building a home, pursuing his love of golf and making a new group of cherished friends. He was loved by all who knew him. He was the best and will be missed.



A celebration of Fred's life will be held at St. John Lutheran Church in Wheaton, Illinois at 1pm on July 24, 2020. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Hospice of Michigan, 989 Spaulding Ave SE, Ada, MI 49301-3701.





