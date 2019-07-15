Formerly of Glencoe, Northbrook and Rancho Mirage, CA, Freddie has died just short of her 94th birthday. Her love for her family was unconditional, always: for her daughter Susan Rifkin, for Susan's husband Bob, for the grandchildren she adored, Samantha, Ryan and Steven. In her later years she was slowed by many health problems, but in spite of them, she arose each morning and faced her day as best she could. At the Mount Sinai cemetery in Los Angeles, there's a secluded spot with a bench nearby where visitors can pause to reminisce and remember. It's quiet there, shaded by trees, peaceful. That's where Freddie is now, beside her husband Jerry and her daughter Marcy. Just the way she wanted. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 15, 2019