Fern A. Bernhardt nee Rooney, age 77; Passed away on April 12, 2020; Resident of Elmwood park; Beloved wife of the late Richard L.; Loving mother of Julie Anna (Pete) Bitterman; Cherished grandmother of Abigail and PJ; Dear sister Julia (William) Steve; Family will have a memorial service in the future; Memorials appreciated to Central Baptist Village in Norridge. Arrangements entrusted to Peterson-Bassi Chapels. Info 773.637.4441



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.
