Frieda Charlotte Marie Maheras (Schmidt), of Des Plaines, Illinois, passed away peacefully on May 27th, 2020. With her children present, and in the loving care of hospice nursing, Frieda went into the arms of Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior, with no pain or struggle.
Throughout her life, Frieda practiced her faith with, and for, others. She always had a smile, big hugs, and ready laughter to share with all she met. Not just her husband or children were showered with her love. Friends and family in need would often be helped without asking. Babysitting with grandchildren, or family pets of her children, were always a joy for her. She helped during the senior years of five of her friends when they had health issues and no family close to assist with their care. If someone was sitting alone in a park and looking sad, or new at church Frieda would go up to them, ask if they were well, take one of their hands in both of hers, and offer comfort or conversation.
She truly always gave thanks for the many blessings, joys, and passionate causes God created in her life. Her main passion after family and church, was collecting antique children's books in series or single editions. Her oldest complete collection of 40 volumes dated from 1884-1910.
Through this passion and travels with her children she explored many areas of this USA and developed friendships across the country. From Maine to Pebble Beach. Alaska to southern Florida.
Her light and love may no longer be here with her family and friends, but where she is now will always be just a little brighter, with her spirit ever-ready to be a light in the darkness for the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.
Frieda was born in Chicago, June 14th, 1932, to loving parents Conrad and Agnes Schmidt (Heissmann), the youngest child of her family's four girls. Frieda's three older sisters, Kay Radaz (Schmidt), Margaret Schmidt, and Doris Johanson (Schmidt), lived their adult lives in Des Plaines, within minutes of Frieda's home. Frieda treasured her sisters as much as they loved her. All four remained close friends throughout their lives.
Frieda once again shares God's light with John George Maheras (deceased 2007), loving husband of 47 years.
Frieda's loving family includes: Five children, Diane Moltaji (Javad), Russell Maheras (Janet), Joseph Maheras (Debbie), Helen Rarick (Jim), and John Maheras, Jr. (Jennifer); Nine Grandchildren who will miss their Grandmother so much, Sean Moltaji, Linda Maheras, Laura Maheras, Lauren Humphries (Maheras), Hannah Rarick, Samuel Rarick, Christa Maheras, John Maheras III, and Grace Maheras; Great Grandchildren, Jonah and Baby Girl Humphries soon to be born in June; Nephews and Nieces, Karen Wendall (Wayne), Janice Lombardi (Phil), Cheryl Marcyn (Ed), and Robert Johanson.
She will be deeply missed by Betty Erickson, best friend for 85 years, friend and neighbor, Sandy Osbourne, and all of her friends at the Bridge Community Church. For more information go to www.OehlerFuneralHome.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.