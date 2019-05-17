Home

Frieda P. Kocoras, 82, at rest May 15, 2019. Beloved mother of Peter Coleman, Daniel Coleman, James Coleman, Laura Coleman, and Charles Coleman; Loving yia-yia of Erin Coleman, Natalie Coleman, Stephanie (Benton) Page, Alex Coleman, Daniel Coleman, and Michael Coleman; Cherished great-grandmother of Ava and Benny Page; Dear sister of Helen (Elwood) Burkland, Charles (Grace) Kocoras, and Charlotte (late Anthony) Dallianis; Fond aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. Frieda was a longtime sales associate of Marshall Field's Furniture Department (Oak Brook Home Store) and a proud member of St. Helen Women's Philoptochos. Visitation for Frieda P. Kocoras will be held on Saturday morning, May 18th from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service of 10:00 a.m. at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 11025 S. Roberts Rd., Palos Hills. IL 60465. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. *In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Helen Women's Philoptochos appreciated. "May Her Memory Be Eternal"
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 17, 2019
