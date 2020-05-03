Frieda Reifer
Frieda Reifer, nee Grytz, age 98. Beloved wife of the late Louis Reifer and the late Max Rajfer. Loving mother of Sol (Wendy Muchman) Rajfer, Rachel (David) Grund and Anne (Allan) Spector. Proud grandmother of Melissa Grund (David) Sarnoff, the late Jason Rajfer, Michelle (Jeremy) Schlachet, Marissa (Harris) Eisenberg, Stephen (Laura) Spector and Robert Rajfer. Adored great grandmother of Benjamin and Lily Sarnoff, Asher and Julia Schlachet, Hailee and Charlotte Eisenberg. Dear sister of the late Jacob (Bella) Grytz, the late Eva and Bella. Also greatly missed by Sol (Linda) and Jacob (Susan) Reifer and their children and caregivers Lana, Riza and Paz. Due to the pandemic, the family will have a private family graveside service on Sunday. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Michael J. Fox Foundation, Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014, www.michaeljfox.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.
