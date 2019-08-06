|
Frieda Smith, nee Pielet, age 92, beloved wife of the late Alex Smith; devoted mother of Alice and Jeff (Kathi) Smith; loving sister of Sophie (Jacob) Pollack. Frieda and Sophie had 12 siblings predecease them. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Graveside service Tuesday 2 p.m. Jewish Waldeim Cemetery (Gate 300), Harlem Ave., River Forest. Remembrances maybe made to Cong. Etz Chaim, 1710 S. Highland Ave., Lombard 60148. Info: Chesed v'Emet Funeral Home, Rudy Lerner, Funeral Director, 847-577-0856, www.chesedvemet.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 6, 2019