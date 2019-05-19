|
|
Frima Enid Kohn, née Chatkin. Beloved wife of Gerald Kohn. Loving mother of Amy (John Bausch) Kohn. Cherished sister-in-law of Jane and Bob Hoffenberg. Special cousin of Diane (Peter) Goldenring, Philip (Robin) Smith, the late Esther Smith, and the late Frank Siegel. Adored aunt, great aunt, great great aunt, and dear friend to many. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the social justice . Service Tuesday at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. For service time and other information contact Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019