Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Resources
More Obituaries for Frima Kohn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frima Enid Kohn

Obituary Condolences

Frima Enid Kohn Obituary
Frima Enid Kohn, née Chatkin. Beloved wife of Gerald Kohn. Loving mother of Amy (John Bausch) Kohn. Cherished sister-in-law of Jane and Bob Hoffenberg. Special cousin of Diane (Peter) Goldenring, Philip (Robin) Smith, the late Esther Smith, and the late Frank Siegel. Adored aunt, great aunt, great great aunt, and dear friend to many. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the social justice . Service Tuesday at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. For service time and other information contact Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now