G. Franklin Rubow
G. Franklin Rubow, age 46, formerly of Cary Grove, IL. Beloved son of Laura, nee Miner, and the late Gary Neeley Rubow. Loving husband of Candace Phillips. Adored father of Gabriel, Josiah, Savannah, and Hunter. Dear brother of Sherry Richardson, Rick (Shirley) Rubow, RoB (Leah) Rubow, Kevin (Lisa) Rubow, and Kate (Jim) Christiansen. Beloved nephew, uncle, and cousin of many. Funeral services were held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the LDS Missionary Fund, https://philanthropies.churchofjesuschrist.org/missionary. Funeral information 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
