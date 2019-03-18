G. James Kmetz, age 73, of Naperville, formerly of Downers Grove. Beloved husband of Cheryl. Loving father of Eric (Jody), Brad (Nicole) and Carole. Devoted grandfather of Corey, Carter, Carli, Cameron, Lane and Everett. Dear brother of Ron (Sharelle), Mike (Linda), Bill (Carol), Mary Ann (Greg) Nycz, Loren (Brenda) and the late Tom. Fond Uncle of many. Moved to Downers Grove, IL in 1971 and began his Career as a C.P.A. which he did until he Retired in 2017. He served as Commissioner of Downers Grove from May 1979 to April 1995. In 2017 he completed a life-long goal of Golfing in all 50 States with Cheryl, his wife of 52 Years. He was also able to travel back to his homeland in Slovakia and meet some of his distant relatives. He loved being with his Family and Friends most of all. Visitation 3-9 p.m. Tuesday at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 301 75th St., Downers Grove. Prayers 10:15 a.m. Wednesday from the funeral home to Divine Savior Church for Mass at 11 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Chicago Chapter appreciated. Funeral info 630-964-6500 Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary