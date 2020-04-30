|
G. Joseph Guinane passed away peacefully on April 27, 2020.
Beloved husband of fifty years to Kathleen (nee O'Brien). Loving father of Joe (Stephanie), Maureen (Kevin), Michael (Annie), Katie (Brian), Eileen (Tom), Bill (Katie), Meghan (Morgan), Colleen, Erin (Matt), and Kevin (Annie). Grandfather of 27: Connor, Ryan, Brendan and Callie Guinane, Brigid, Grace, Owen, Bernadette, and Annie O'Malley; Ellen, Beth, and Brian Guinane, Nora and Tommy Casey; Mia Lopez, Mary Kate, Jimmy, and Jack Guinane, Kieran, Fiona, Finbarr, and Molly McGarry; Rose, Maggie, Bridie, and Kate Barry; and Marty Guinane. Fond brother of Pat (late John) Barry, Nancy (late Joe) McNally, and Jim (Joann) Guinane. Brother-in-law to Bill (Kathy) O'Brien, and Maureen Buending. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Joe was a longtime parishioner, coach, and Holy Name member of St. John Fisher Parish. Friends and family will miss Joe's "Irish wit", sense of humor, storytelling, and top-notch hospitality. All funeral services are private. A memorial celebration of Joe's life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Masses or donations to St. John Fisher School in memory of Joe Guinane, 10200 S. Washtenaw, Chicago, IL 60655 or sjfschool.net would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 30, 2020