Gabriel Cinelli, 89, of Chicago at peace on October 29,2019. Following his service in the Navy during the Korean War Gabriel returned to Chicago where he worked as an electrical engineer at Argonne National Laboratory and other local private companies. Proud father of daughters Mary (Hill), Donna (deceased), Lynn (Jarrett) and son John. Loving grandfather of Ian, Abigail, Sarah, Gwen, Amanda and Hannah (deceased). A private family memorial will be held later in the fall. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Alzheimers Foundation at .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 28, 2019