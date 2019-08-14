|
Gabriella V. Cohen, (83) 8-8-2019 Highland Park, Illinois
Rome, Italy July 29, 2019
Daughter of Aldo and Yvonne Coen, beloved wife of the late Albert Cohen, loving mother of Lance and Brad Cohen (Jacqueline Miller), proud grandmother of Azza, Jonny and Daniella Cohen.
Gaby was born in Rome Italy, fled fascist Italy in 1939 with her parents, arriving in Chicago via, Switzerland. She graduated from the University of Chicago in 1955; as a lifelong learner she received two master's degrees and was studying ancient Egyptian history for her PH.d. at the time of her illness.
Gaby taught 1st grade at Solomon Schechter and later Ravinia School for 12 years. Gaby also founded HELP, a NFP advocacy for sexually abused children in Chicago. She volunteered as a docent at the Oriental Institute.
Gaby lived life to the fullest and she will be missed greatly. In lieu of a service, Gaby requested her friends join the Cohen family at a Celebration of Life.
Sunday August 18th, 1-3pm
Del Rio's 228 Green Bay Rd, Highwood, Il
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 14, 2019