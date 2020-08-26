1/2
Gaetano Ricci
Gaetano "Guy" Ricci, age 93, of Chicago. Loving husband of late Angela nee Apoldi. Devoted father of Cindy (Larry) Modjeski and late Corinne (Michael) Giammanco. Beloved grandfather of 9. Cherished great grandfather of 10. Fond brother of late Louise, Rose, Anne, and Yolanda. Funeral Mass Thursday, August 27, 10 am, Notre Dame de Chicago, 1334 W. Flournoy St, Chicago, Father Kevin Hays, Celebrant. Burial Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. Visitation Wednesday, August 26, 3–9 pm, Malone Funeral Home, 324 E. State St (Rt 38), Geneva. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Congregation of St. Joseph, St. Joseph Center, 3430 Rocky River Drive, Cleveland, OH 44111-2954. Info 630-232-8233 or malonefh.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 26, 2020.
