Gail Arlene (McGuire) Palda, age 69, of Lake Summerset, Illinois died peacefully February 22, 2020 in Oregon, Illinois. She was born November 25, 1950 in Oak Park, Illinois to Michael and Carolyn (Jenson) McGuire. Gail married her sweetheart, John Palda, on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2003 at Saint Mary's Episcopal Church in Park Ridge, Illinois. Gail was subsequently confirmed Roman Catholic at Saint Clare of Assisi Parish at St. Victor's Catholic Church, Monroe, Wisconsin by Monsignor Larry Bakke in 2018. Gail attended North Park College, Chicago, Illinois before joining Material Service Corporation as a Medical Specialist, advancing to Director of Medical Services over a 20-year career. She joined John Bello and Associates, an ophthalmic medical practice at Resurrection Hospital, Chicago as Practice Administrator and served in that capacity until her retirement in 2013. Gail enjoyed travel, fitness and was an avid long distance swimmer. She was a joyful and outgoing woman with a gift to light up any room with her smile. Gail was known to never speak an unkind word toward anyone. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed by her husband, John and so many of her friends. Her parents and her brother, Michael, preceded her in death.
A Visitation will be from 10 AM to 12 PM-NOON on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Saint Clare of Assisi Parish at St. Victor's Catholic Church, 1760 14th Street, Monroe, Wisconsin, followed by a Requiem Mass at 12 PM- NOON with Monsignor Larry Bakke as celebrant. Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Monroe, and luncheon to follow at The Ludlow Mansion, 1421 Mansion Drive, Monroe. In lieu of flowers, Gail requests that contributions be made in her name to Northwestern Brain Tumor Institute attn. Priya Kumthekar MD, 675 N. St. Clair St., 20 Floor, Chicago, Illinois 60611. Shriner Hager Gohlke Funeral Home is assisting the family; condolences may be sent to the family at: shriner111.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2020