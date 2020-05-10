Gail Davis, nee Johnson, of Wheaton, IL, died of acute myeloid leukemia in the early morning of May 5, 2020. Born in Chicago September 13, 1948 to Marvin and Jane (Brown) Johnson, she was the thoughtful and kind best friend of Kenneth Davis for 45 years; loving mother of Lauren (Nick) Circolone, Stephanie (Justin) Lacey, and Elise (Kevin) Wozniak; fond sister of David Johnson (Kathy Martin) and Mark (Lisa) Johnson; doting grandmother of Eleanor Lacey, Cora Wozniak, and Anne Wozniak; and loving aunt of Kelsey Johnson, Sean Johnson, Megan Johnson (Juan Padilla), and Benjamin (Emily) Johnson. She held a BA degree from Mundelein College and an MS from Northern Illinois University. She spoke French, Spanish, and Italian. She taught ESL and family literacy at College of DuPage and later was a university academic advisor. Gail loved organizing group get-togethers and will be missed by a large circle of friends and relatives. A limited memorial mass will be scheduled soon, followed later by a more inclusive celebration of life when restrictions are loosened. In lieu of flowers, please direct contributions to MPN Research Foundation; 180 North Michigan Avenue Suite 1870; Chicago IL 60601, or their on-line site: https://www.mpnresearchfoundation.org/Donate-to-MPN-Research. Hultgren Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.