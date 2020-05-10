I am so blessed to have had Gail for a cousin. We shared so many fun memories such as spending the night together as kids, and more recently sharing meals and visits as adults. And in the tough times she was always there via phone or email to support me particularly during my sister Jane's last years. I am so grateful that we had one last chance to "spend the night" when she and Ken were in Cincinnati just before the pandemic hit the US hard.

Linda Langlitz