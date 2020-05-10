Gail Davis
1948 - 2020
Gail Davis, nee Johnson, of Wheaton, IL, died of acute myeloid leukemia in the early morning of May 5, 2020. Born in Chicago September 13, 1948 to Marvin and Jane (Brown) Johnson, she was the thoughtful and kind best friend of Kenneth Davis for 45 years; loving mother of Lauren (Nick) Circolone, Stephanie (Justin) Lacey, and Elise (Kevin) Wozniak; fond sister of David Johnson (Kathy Martin) and Mark (Lisa) Johnson; doting grandmother of Eleanor Lacey, Cora Wozniak, and Anne Wozniak; and loving aunt of Kelsey Johnson, Sean Johnson, Megan Johnson (Juan Padilla), and Benjamin (Emily) Johnson. She held a BA degree from Mundelein College and an MS from Northern Illinois University. She spoke French, Spanish, and Italian. She taught ESL and family literacy at College of DuPage and later was a university academic advisor. Gail loved organizing group get-togethers and will be missed by a large circle of friends and relatives. A limited memorial mass will be scheduled soon, followed later by a more inclusive celebration of life when restrictions are loosened. In lieu of flowers, please direct contributions to MPN Research Foundation; 180 North Michigan Avenue Suite 1870; Chicago IL 60601, or their on-line site: https://www.mpnresearchfoundation.org/Donate-to-MPN-Research. Hultgren Funeral Home has care of arrangements.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Hultgren Funeral Home and Cremation Services
304 N. Main St.
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0027
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
My deepest condolences thoughts and prayers for Gail's family.
Moira O'Brien-DeLuca
Coworker
May 10, 2020
Ken we were neighbors in Olympia Fields you have my deepest sympathy for your loss. God bless you and family.
Everal Guimond
May 9, 2020
I will miss Gail. She was a bright loving light, always interested in others, curious about many things with a sense of humor and a steady outlook. I join her daughters ,husband brother and sister in grieving her loss.
Gregory Barsamian
May 9, 2020
I am so blessed to have had Gail for a cousin. We shared so many fun memories such as spending the night together as kids, and more recently sharing meals and visits as adults. And in the tough times she was always there via phone or email to support me particularly during my sister Jane's last years. I am so grateful that we had one last chance to "spend the night" when she and Ken were in Cincinnati just before the pandemic hit the US hard.
Linda Langlitz
May 9, 2020
To Ken Lauren Elise Stephanie and their families and all who loved her

Gail was a gentle petite beautiful caring lady who left a giant of a family and legacy of welcoming Christian love and friendship
We are so blessed by crossing paths with her and have the fondest memories with her
Take care and rest in Him who comforts all
Love to all
Jody and Gary Barbin
May 9, 2020
Gail was a friend and coworker. She valued life-long learning and was very curious. Her talents included being fluent in several languages. She loved learning from international students and kept a world map in her office so that they could show her where they were born. Rest in peace Gail.
Darlene Norton
Friend
May 8, 2020
Lauren and Nick -

Please accept Maggie and my deepest condolences and love. We are thinking about you out here in Oklahoma.

Maggie and Chris Lelak
Maggie and Chris Lelak
Friend
May 8, 2020
Sending our condolences! Praying for your family during this difficult time!
Shawn & Jennell Zimmerman
Coworker
May 8, 2020
Our thoughts and continued prayers are with Ken and family during this difficult time. Gail was a wonderful friend and neighbor. When we moved into our neighborhood, we were accepted like we had always been friends. Our dinners out to celebrate our birthday months was a highlight and I always looked forward to catching up with everyone's busy lives: kiddos, college, marriages and grand babies! Gail was a strength and a positive force. She will be deeply missed!
Jill Karstens
Friend
May 7, 2020
I met Gail in an exercise class at the Wheaton Park District community center. I had recently returned to classes after a long recovery from colon cancer surgeries. Gail was so kind and supportive. I will truly miss seeing her at the community center. My heart goes out to her family.
Barbara Tischler
Classmate
May 7, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Pat Kaczor
Pat Kaczor
Acquaintance
May 7, 2020
Gail was a positive life force. She was kind, generous, up for fun, a great organizer. She was one of our first friends when we moved into the neighborhood. And when she was your good friend, she wasn't satisfied with superficialities. She wanted to really know you. Some people are role modes; others are examples. Gail was a role model who is sorely missed. We were so fortunate to have known her.
Irene & Jim Rundblom/Cieri
Friend
May 7, 2020
Dear Dear Friend, though our lives have taken us to a distance relationship, I celebrate our deep friendship from years past. You will always be in my thoughts as caring, laughing and loving. Rest well.
Zann Wilson
Friend
May 7, 2020
Gail would light up a room with her generosity, good humor and love of her family and friends. I will miss her so much.
Kathy Martin
Family
May 7, 2020
My deepest condolences to the whole Davis family for your loss. I'm sure you will miss her deeply. She texted me just a few weeks ago to check how I was doing in quarantine. She was always so much fun to talk to because she always had a connection to the topic and usually an international perspective. She was one of my favorite people at DeVry. I'm glad we kept in touch after she retired.
JULIE HAGEMANN
Coworker
May 6, 2020
Gail was a gentle, kindhearted person with a warm smile and a sense of fun. She was an easy person to be with, and I have so many fond memories of her.
Dava Johnson
May 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Hultgren Family and Staff
