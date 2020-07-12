Gail Diane Kotin, RN, age 75 Beloved daughter of the late Bernard and late Ileene (Stone) Kotin; Loving Sister to Heather (Charles) Shallat, and Anthony (Margaret) Kotin; Dear "Auntie" to Chuck (Renee) Shallat, John (Shelly) Shallat, H Joshua (Katie Durick) Kotin and Jeremy (Evan Jacobs) Kotin. Grand Aunt to eight nephews and nieces.
Gail was a dedicated journaler, the proud owner of several generations of Mustang automobiles, and "Mama Cat" to her much spoiled "fur babies". As a devout member of St. James the Less Episcopal Church, it was Gail's wish that we have a service to celebrate her life. We will do so, as soon as we are able to once again congregate.
In loving memory of Gail, donations may be made to the Food Bank of your choice. To leave a message or memory, visit www.NewTraditionFunerals.com