Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Gail Helfer
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
Gail E. Helfer


1956 - 2019
Gail E. Helfer Obituary
Gail E. Helfer, 62. Beloved daughter of the late Herman and Frieda Helfer; cherished sister of Harvey (late Regina) Helfer and the late Joel (Evie) Helfer; caring aunt of Cliff, Zachary (Megan), Jeffrey, and Rachel (fiancé Bobby Devereaux) Helfer. Funeral service Friday, Feb. 15, 10:30 AM at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. Interment Memorial Park. Memorial contributions to NAMI, www.nami.org, or the , appreciated. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019
