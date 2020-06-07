Gail Eby
Gail Eby died May 30, 2020, an untimely death after battling cancer. She lived a genuine life, on her own terms and true to her own code. Gail earned her BA degree from the University of Chicago, MA from UCLA and PhD from Northwestern. She was a wonderful, brilliant, generous, and witty individual. While she was heartbroken to be leaving her family and friends, she was deeply troubled by an America that is unwilling to atone for its past sins and unwilling to confront its present ones; and not unhappy to be leaving that behind. She was preceded in death by her father, Chuck Eby. She is survived by her mother, Susan Eby, sister Carolyn Eby (Jeff Kupets) and beloved niece Jocelyn Kupets and beloved nephews Willem Kupets and Charlie Kupets. She also leaves behind a legacy of intellectual inquiry and irreverent humor. We will miss her dearly.



A celebration of life will be held in the future; donations can be made in her name to The Greater Chicago Food Depository and Planned Parenthood.


Published in Chicago Tribune from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.
June 6, 2020
Gail was a generous & thoughtful friend and an impressive scholar & colleague. We will warmly remember her keen intellect, sharp wit, wry sense of humor, and our wide-ranging conversations. Throughout her recent health struggles, Gail's strength and courage was an inspiration to so many of us. She will be deeply missed.
Bill Leonard
Friend
