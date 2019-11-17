Home

N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Catherine Laboure
3535 Thornwood
Glenview, IL
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Catherine Laboure
3535 Thornwood
Glenview, IL
View Map
Gail Gilligan Obituary
Gail Gilligan nee Blackman, 87, a 57-year resident of Glenview, at rest November 14, 2019. Beloved wife for 58 years of the late John "Jack" Gilligan; loving mother of Carol Gilligan (Matt Mattson), Timothy (Gayle) Gilligan, Nancy (Mike) Villano, Thomas Gilligan (fiancée Nicole Giangregorio), John Gilligan (John Shields), and James (Fannie) Gilligan; proud grandmother of Erin, Kelly, Kathryn, Jordan, Meaghan, and Benton; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Memorial gathering Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 10 am until time of the Mass at 11 am at St. Catherine Laboure, 3535 Thornwood, Glenview, IL 60026. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 1140 West Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 17, 2019
