Gail Goodsite, nee Wahl, 80, beloved wife of the late Arthur; loving mother of Charles (Janine) Goodsite and the late James (Jodi) Goodsite; cherished Grandma Gail of Brett, Carly, Gabe, Laura and Molly; devoted daughter of the late Florence and Felix Wahl; dear sister of the late Edward, Rosalie, Elaine and Muriel; treasured aunt, cousin and friend of many.
Chapel service Sunday 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . For information and condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 13, 2019