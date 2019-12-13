Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
12:15 PM
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gail Goodsite
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail Goodsite

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gail Goodsite, nee Wahl, 80, beloved wife of the late Arthur; loving mother of Charles (Janine) Goodsite and the late James (Jodi) Goodsite; cherished Grandma Gail of Brett, Carly, Gabe, Laura and Molly; devoted daughter of the late Florence and Felix Wahl; dear sister of the late Edward, Rosalie, Elaine and Muriel; treasured aunt, cousin and friend of many.

Chapel service Sunday 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . For information and condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gail's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now