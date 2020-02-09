|
Gail Isaacson, nee Fogelman. Loving mother of Rebecca Joy (David) Allen and Sara Beth Isaacson. Cherished grandmother of Ethan, Zachary, and Samuel. Dear sister of the late Ronald Fogelman. Darling daughter of the late Annette and Kermit Fogelman. Gail was a nurse and a great friend that always cared for everyone around her. Graveside Service Tuesday 10AM at Evergreen Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL. Contributions in Gail's name to Na'Amat USA, naamat.org/waystogive/donate-now/ would be appreciated. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH (630-648-9824) or www.MitzvahFunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 9, 2020