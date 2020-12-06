Gail Joy Klimcak nee Kousnetz, age 79, beloved wife of Roger Schrader and the late Alfred W. Klimcak; loving mother of David (Karen) Klimcak and Kristine (Richard) Carbray; dearest grandmother of Tyler, Jake and Ryan Klimcak, and Cayden Carbray; fond sister of Gary (Caryn) Kousnetz and the late Donald Kousnetz.
Limited Visitation on Monday December 7th from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Adams Winterfield & Sullivan Home, 4343 Main St. (1blk. S. of Ogden) Downers Grove. Family and friends will meet Tuesday December 8th for 11:30 am mass at St. Mary of Gostyn Church 444 Wilson St. Downers Grove. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
or 630-968-1000