Gail Joy Klimcak
Gail Joy Klimcak nee Kousnetz, age 79, beloved wife of Roger Schrader and the late Alfred W. Klimcak; loving mother of David (Karen) Klimcak and Kristine (Richard) Carbray; dearest grandmother of Tyler, Jake and Ryan Klimcak, and Cayden Carbray; fond sister of Gary (Caryn) Kousnetz and the late Donald Kousnetz.

Limited Visitation on Monday December 7th from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Adams Winterfield & Sullivan Home, 4343 Main St. (1blk. S. of Ogden) Downers Grove. Family and friends will meet Tuesday December 8th for 11:30 am mass at St. Mary of Gostyn Church 444 Wilson St. Downers Grove. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Adamswinterfieldsullivan.com or 630-968-1000



Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
DEC
8
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. Mary of Gostyn Church
Funeral services provided by
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
December 5, 2020
Gail's family always came first. She had a zest for life and loved her vacations with Rodger she always had a lively story about their travels and life. God Bless Her and Embrace Her in Heaven.
Anne Jachim
Friend
December 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan
