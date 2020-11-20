Gail B. Kaufman peacefully passed on Wednesday, November 18th; cherished sister of the late Elaine Simon; devoted daughter of the late Benjamin and the late Mary Badis; beloved mother of Michael (Blanca) Kaufman and Craig (late Yaeli) Kaufman; doting grandmother to Elani, Oren, and Benjamin. Gail is also survived by her many loving cousins, relatives, and friends. An avid home cook and semi-professional baker, Gail was known for her secret recipes that made every holiday special. Gail loved her family and friends fiercely, with her whole heart. She will be deeply missed. The graveside service and shiva will be private. The service will be livestreamed on Friday, 1:30 p.m. CST at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com
. Under Recent Services, click onto Gail's photo and scroll down to Service Details. The livestream will be available 15 minutes prior to the service. Contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
, www.heart.org
. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.