1/2
Gail Kaufman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gail's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gail B. Kaufman peacefully passed on Wednesday, November 18th; cherished sister of the late Elaine Simon; devoted daughter of the late Benjamin and the late Mary Badis; beloved mother of Michael (Blanca) Kaufman and Craig (late Yaeli) Kaufman; doting grandmother to Elani, Oren, and Benjamin. Gail is also survived by her many loving cousins, relatives, and friends. An avid home cook and semi-professional baker, Gail was known for her secret recipes that made every holiday special. Gail loved her family and friends fiercely, with her whole heart. She will be deeply missed. The graveside service and shiva will be private. The service will be livestreamed on Friday, 1:30 p.m. CST at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com. Under Recent Services, click onto Gail's photo and scroll down to Service Details. The livestream will be available 15 minutes prior to the service. Contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Service
01:30 PM
livestreamed
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved