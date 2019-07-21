Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Chicago Jewish Funerals
195 N. Buffalo Grove Road (One block north of Lake Cook Road)
Buffalo Grove, IL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Gail Kavka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail Kavka

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gail Kavka Obituary
Gail Kavka, nee Shapiro. Loving wife of the late Robert "Bob" Kavka. Cherished mother of Michael (Becky) and Heather Kavka. Beloved grandmother "G.G." of Jacob. Dear sister of Alan (Ilene) Shapiro. Service Monday, 10AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road (One block north of Lake Cook Road) Buffalo Grove. Interment Shalom. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PANCAN, www.pancan.org or PAWS, www.paws.org. Arrangements by: Chicago Jewish Funerals, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.