Gail Kavka, nee Shapiro. Loving wife of the late Robert "Bob" Kavka. Cherished mother of Michael (Becky) and Heather Kavka. Beloved grandmother "G.G." of Jacob. Dear sister of Alan (Ilene) Shapiro. Service Monday, 10AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road (One block north of Lake Cook Road) Buffalo Grove. Interment Shalom. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PANCAN, www.pancan.org or PAWS, www.paws.org. Arrangements by: Chicago Jewish Funerals, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 21, 2019