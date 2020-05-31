Gail L. Meagher
Gail L Meagher, age 71 of Oak Lawn, passed away May 28, 2020 after an eight month struggle with MDS.

Beloved daughter of the late Herbert Jr and Luella, cherished sister of Jean (Jack) Dorris, Nancy (Jim) Mortell, and Herbert "Rick" (Beth).

Dearest aunt of John (Tina) Dorris, Kathleen (Brian) Sendt, Kelly (Dave) Navarro and the late Derek Campbell.

Loving great aunt of Matthew, Abigail, Alexis and Max.

Gail will be missed by many friends, especially Julie Fichtner, her best friend for over 35 years.

Gail retired from Williams/Gerard Productions where she was a dedicated employee for over forty years, and where she formed many lasting friendships. She loved her job which gave her many opportunities to travel and meet new people.

Gail was devoted to her family and friends...a true one of a kind. She was an avid bowler, crocheter and within recent years found a new passion for playing golf.

She was generous with her time and money to many charitable organizations.

Gail's cremated remains will be laid to rest at a future date at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Alsip, IL. At that time, a celebration of her life will be planned.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.
May 30, 2020
Doing the Sully Shuffle from a few years ago. God bless you, Gail.
Linda Middleton
Friend
May 30, 2020
Gail sure was one of a kind ~ beautiful inside and out and I feel blessed to have known her even if for a short time because those cherished memories bring me smiles and will keep her spirit alive in my heart. Praying for your strength and peace during this difficult time.
Our hearts are grieving with you...
We will be there for you always.
With our deepest condolences.
Mark, Janice & Cameron Gendron
Friend
