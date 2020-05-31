Gail L Meagher, age 71 of Oak Lawn, passed away May 28, 2020 after an eight month struggle with MDS.



Beloved daughter of the late Herbert Jr and Luella, cherished sister of Jean (Jack) Dorris, Nancy (Jim) Mortell, and Herbert "Rick" (Beth).



Dearest aunt of John (Tina) Dorris, Kathleen (Brian) Sendt, Kelly (Dave) Navarro and the late Derek Campbell.



Loving great aunt of Matthew, Abigail, Alexis and Max.



Gail will be missed by many friends, especially Julie Fichtner, her best friend for over 35 years.



Gail retired from Williams/Gerard Productions where she was a dedicated employee for over forty years, and where she formed many lasting friendships. She loved her job which gave her many opportunities to travel and meet new people.



Gail was devoted to her family and friends...a true one of a kind. She was an avid bowler, crocheter and within recent years found a new passion for playing golf.



She was generous with her time and money to many charitable organizations.



Gail's cremated remains will be laid to rest at a future date at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Alsip, IL. At that time, a celebration of her life will be planned.





