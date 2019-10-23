Home

POWERED BY

Services
Christ Church of Oak Brook
501 Oak Brook Rd
Oak Brook, IL 60523
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Christ Church
501 Oak Brook Road
Oak Brook, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gail Garratt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail M. Garratt


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gail M. Garratt Obituary
Gail M. Garratt, 75, of Hollywood, SC, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

Born on June 19, 1944 in La Grange, IL, Gail was the daughter of the late Richard Mansfield and the late Ruth Mansfield.

Besides her parents, Gail is preceded in death by her brother, Richard Mansfield.

Gail is survived by her husband of 30 years, Reginald G. Garratt; children: Mark Garratt (Cynthia); Jonathan Garratt (Carole Stedt); Sean Garratt (Sarah) and Louise Bradley; grandchildren: William, Matthew, Christopher, Angelina, Brandi, Caitlin, Jessica, and Ethan; and great-grandchild, Emberly.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 1:00 PM in Christ Church, 501 Oak Brook Road, Oak Brook, IL 60523. Burial will follow in Bronswood Cemetery, 3805 Madison Street, Oak Brook, IL 60523.

Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gail's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.