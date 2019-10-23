|
Gail M. Garratt, 75, of Hollywood, SC, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.
Born on June 19, 1944 in La Grange, IL, Gail was the daughter of the late Richard Mansfield and the late Ruth Mansfield.
Besides her parents, Gail is preceded in death by her brother, Richard Mansfield.
Gail is survived by her husband of 30 years, Reginald G. Garratt; children: Mark Garratt (Cynthia); Jonathan Garratt (Carole Stedt); Sean Garratt (Sarah) and Louise Bradley; grandchildren: William, Matthew, Christopher, Angelina, Brandi, Caitlin, Jessica, and Ethan; and great-grandchild, Emberly.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 1:00 PM in Christ Church, 501 Oak Brook Road, Oak Brook, IL 60523. Burial will follow in Bronswood Cemetery, 3805 Madison Street, Oak Brook, IL 60523.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 23, 2019