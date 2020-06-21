Gail M. Gill, 81, of Wilmette, IL, passed away at home on Sunday, May 10; widow of Phillip W. Gill, loving mother to P. David Gill and Adam L. (Catherine Alonzi) Gill; devoted grandmother of Matthew Gill; sister to Sue Taflinger, nee Messinger; aunt to Debbie (Andrew) Lee, nee Taflinger; Judy (Daniel) Reinholtz, nee Taflinger; and Michael (Jacqueline) Zavatsky; and great-aunt to Leah Reinholtz and William Zavatsky. Preceded in death by her sister Carol Zavatsky nee Messinger. Memorial service will be scheduled at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, Iowa 50037.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from Jun. 21 to Jun. 28, 2020.