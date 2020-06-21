Gail M. Gill, 81, of Wilmette, IL, passed away at home on Sunday, May 10; widow of Phillip W. Gill, loving mother to P. David Gill and Adam L. (Catherine Alonzi) Gill; devoted grandmother of Matthew Gill; sister to Sue Taflinger, nee Messinger; aunt to Debbie (Andrew) Lee, nee Taflinger; Judy (Daniel) Reinholtz, nee Taflinger; and Michael (Jacqueline) Zavatsky; and great-aunt to Leah Reinholtz and William Zavatsky. Preceded in death by her sister Carol Zavatsky nee Messinger. Memorial service will be scheduled at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, Iowa 50037.





