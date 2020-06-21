Gail M. Gill
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gail's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gail M. Gill, 81, of Wilmette, IL, passed away at home on Sunday, May 10; widow of Phillip W. Gill, loving mother to P. David Gill and Adam L. (Catherine Alonzi) Gill; devoted grandmother of Matthew Gill; sister to Sue Taflinger, nee Messinger; aunt to Debbie (Andrew) Lee, nee Taflinger; Judy (Daniel) Reinholtz, nee Taflinger; and Michael (Jacqueline) Zavatsky; and great-aunt to Leah Reinholtz and William Zavatsky. Preceded in death by her sister Carol Zavatsky nee Messinger. Memorial service will be scheduled at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, Iowa 50037.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from Jun. 21 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved