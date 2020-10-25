1/
Gail M. Hefka
Gail M. Hefka nee Hardek beloved wife of William "Bill" Hefka; loving mother of Tracy (Rob) Driver and Laura (Erik) Andersen; devoted grandmother of William, Jackson, Michael and Jacob; cherished sister of Jim (Judy) Hardek, Neal (Colette) Hardek, Glenn Hardek, Bill (Barb) Hardek and Barry (Diana) Hardek; dearest aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 2:00 P.M. until Time of Memorial Service 7:00 P.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S 94th Ave Tinley Park IL 60487 Interment Private. Due to Phase 4 of the State of Illinois COVID-19 guidelines visitation is limited to 50 people at all times. We kindly ask to keep your visitation brief to allow all to attend to pay their respects. Due to CDC guidelines, Face masks and social distancing is required. Funeral info (708) 532-3100.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
OCT
30
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
Funeral services provided by
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
(708) 532-3100
Memories & Condolences

October 23, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
My sincere condolences to Bill and family.
Del Smoljan
Friend
October 23, 2020
My Deepest Sympathy to the Hefka Family..
Gail was the sweetest person...I knew her through my sister in law & brother.Ron & Cheryl...
May she Rest In Peace & the Lord hold her tightly in his arms..

KATHY Wydajewski
Kathleen Wydajewski
Friend
October 23, 2020
Gail you have been my “fello travel companion” since our days in Oak Lawn, IL on the commuter bus to downtown Chicago. It was because of you I made my C.R.H.P. Retreat and forever changed my relationship with God! You always knew what to say to calm my concerns and to help me continue the journey. Gail your love and friendship will love on in my heart forever! Peace my traveling buddy until we meet again!
Our prayer and condolences for Bill, the girls and your entire family!
Rosa (Nancy) Mizzoni
Friend
October 22, 2020
It was a great fortune to have met and known Gail Hefka as a neighbor and as a true friend. My regret is not spending more time to keep in touch as time had passed. Gail had an incredible smile and was always nice. May her memory be eternal and my prayers are sent to Bill and the entire family.
G Drikos
Neighbor
October 22, 2020
BARRY HARDEK
