Gail M. Hefka nee Hardek beloved wife of William "Bill" Hefka; loving mother of Tracy (Rob) Driver and Laura (Erik) Andersen; devoted grandmother of William, Jackson, Michael and Jacob; cherished sister of Jim (Judy) Hardek, Neal (Colette) Hardek, Glenn Hardek, Bill (Barb) Hardek and Barry (Diana) Hardek; dearest aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 2:00 P.M. until Time of Memorial Service 7:00 P.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S 94th Ave Tinley Park IL 60487 Interment Private. Due to Phase 4 of the State of Illinois COVID-19 guidelines visitation is limited to 50 people at all times. We kindly ask to keep your visitation brief to allow all to attend to pay their respects. Due to CDC guidelines, Face masks and social distancing is required. Funeral info (708) 532-3100.