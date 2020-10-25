Gail you have been my “fello travel companion” since our days in Oak Lawn, IL on the commuter bus to downtown Chicago. It was because of you I made my C.R.H.P. Retreat and forever changed my relationship with God! You always knew what to say to calm my concerns and to help me continue the journey. Gail your love and friendship will love on in my heart forever! Peace my traveling buddy until we meet again!

Our prayer and condolences for Bill, the girls and your entire family!

Rosa (Nancy) Mizzoni

Friend