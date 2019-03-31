|
|
Gail Marie Wolfkiel, née Shea, of River Forest, is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Leonard G. Wolfkiel. Gail is the cherished daughter of the late John J. and Ann M. Shea née Mullarkey. She is the beloved sister to John J. (Anne) Shea of Chicago and Barbara Shea (the late Thomas) Collins of Oak Park. Her children include Christopher J. (Kathryn) Wolfkiel of Deerfield; Michael L. (Jennifer) Wolfkiel of Oklahoma City, OK; Mark S. Wolfkiel of Aliso Viejo, CA; Julie A. (Randy Pitzer) Wolfkiel of Naperville; and Sharon M. (Michael) Keating of Oswego. She is survived by thirteen grandchildren, one great-grandchild, four nieces and nephews and four great-nieces and nephews. Gail passed away peacefully on March 25, 2019 after a long illness.Visitation will take place April 6th at St. Giles Catholic Church, 1045 Columbian Avenue, Oak Park, Illinois, 60302 beginning at 1 pm. A Memorial Mass at the same location will begin at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to by visiting or to the Amyloidosis Foundation by visiting www.amyloidosis.org are greatly appreciated. Information Peterson-Bassi Chapels 773.637.4441
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019