Gail Multack Obituary
Gail Multack nee Helbraun, 76, beloved wife of the late Barry for 56 years; loving mother of Lee (Amy) Multack, Geri Tivin and Dana Cohen; cherished Grandma Gail of Matthew and Mikenzie Multack, Noah, Jay and Guy Frydenlund, Samantha (Adam) Pike, Bradley and Myles Tivin, Sydney, Sam, Joseph, Mickey and Danny Cohen; adored great grandmother of Preston and Parker; dear sister of Marshall (Melinda) Helbraun and the late Fred (Carol) Helbraun; many loving nieces and nephews. Due to the pandemeic and out of concern for our extended family and friends, private family services have been held and shiva is private. Memorial donations may be made to Temple Beth-El or the Cancer Wellness Center. For information or to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 2, 2020
