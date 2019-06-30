Home

Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Gail S. Winters Obituary
Gail S. Winters, nee Bozick. Beloved wife of the late George. Loving mother of Gary Winters. Dearest sister of Susan (late Marc) Kennedy. Aunt of Shawn, David, Jeffery, Pamela, Carolyn and John. Visitation Monday 3-8 PM. Funeral Tuesday 9:15 AM from Modell Funeral Home 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien, to Our Lady of Peace Church Mass 10:00 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations to ASPCA would be appreciated. For info: 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 30, 2019
