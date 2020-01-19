|
Born May 24, 1939 – Died January 6, 2020
Gail had a wonderful zest for life and was a lifelong learner. As an activist, she cared deeply about those who could not speak for themselves and supported many causes, including animal rights. Gail loved her hometown of Chicago, its people, its architecture, and its cultural offerings. She was a zealous promoter of Chicago's public transit. Gail also loved to laugh and dance. She was poised and beautiful inside and out, and a treasure to her family and friends. We shall miss her. Gail was born in Chicago to Emery James Stevenson and Louise Anita Stevenson. She is survived by sisters Judith Gray and Joyce Thompson; brother-in-law Ivy Victor Thompson; nieces Nancy Smith and Jennifer Gray; great-niece Kaitlin Smith; great-nephews Jack Smith, Malcolm Gray and Forrest Chew.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 19, 2020