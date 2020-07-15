1/1
Gail T. Persino
Gail T. Persino nee Truster, age 70. Beloved wife of James (Jimmy) V. Persino. Loving mother of Becky (Jason) Braslawsky, Elexis (Justin) Jay and Sean Persino. Proud Nana of Kaitlynn, Peyton, Ethan, Jonah and Spencer. Dear sister of Debra Horn and sister-in-law of Marie (Pat) Kraska. Cherished aunt of many. For anyone who wishes to attend the chapel service and interment, please email jvp@firstdevelopment.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made in Gail's name to NorthShore University HealthSystem Foundation, Kellogg Cancer Center, 1033 University Place, Suite 450, Evanston, IL 60201, or online at foundation.northshore.org/donate. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
July 14, 2020
We are so sorry for your tremendous loss. May Gails light continue to shine through her family, and May her memory be for a blessing.
Mark & Amy (Heytow) Sack
Friend
