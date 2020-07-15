Gail T. Persino nee Truster, age 70. Beloved wife of James (Jimmy) V. Persino. Loving mother of Becky (Jason) Braslawsky, Elexis (Justin) Jay and Sean Persino. Proud Nana of Kaitlynn, Peyton, Ethan, Jonah and Spencer. Dear sister of Debra Horn and sister-in-law of Marie (Pat) Kraska. Cherished aunt of many. For anyone who wishes to attend the chapel service and interment, please email jvp@firstdevelopment.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made in Gail's name to NorthShore University HealthSystem Foundation, Kellogg Cancer Center, 1033 University Place, Suite 450, Evanston, IL 60201, or online at foundation.northshore.org/donate
. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com