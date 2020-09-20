Gail Tanns, nee Ryan, 96, September 16, 2020, longtime resident of Chicago's Near North Side-Gold Coast neighborhood; beloved wife of the late Philip Tanns; loving sister, preceded in death by Margaret (Stephen) O'Neil, Ellen (John) Higgins, and Walter (Genevieve) Ryan; dear aunt of many. Preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Amanda Koss Ryan. Longtime member of Holy Name Cathedral Parish. Private Graveside Service at Oakridge Cemetery, Hillside, IL. Arrangements by CENTRAL CHAPELS, Chicago. Please visit GAIL TANNS BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com
or facebook.com/centralchapel
. For information, 773-581-9000 or 312-944-6060.