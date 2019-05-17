Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Gail Z. Lipka

Gail Z. Lipka, nee Zelden, age 79, of Skokie, Life Member of Hadassah; beloved wife and best friend for 56 years of Jerome "Jerry" Lipka; loving mother of Charles Lipka, Karen Lipka, and Susan (Jason Saltzman) Lipka; adored grandma of Jess, Ben, Chad and Amber; devoted daughter of the late Alice and late Charles Zelden; cherished sister of the late Jerome (late Janice) Zelden; dear sister-in-law of the late Irwin (Marcia) Lipka; treasured aunt and friend to many. Service Sunday, 12 Noon, at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove (1 blk N. of Lake Cook Rd.). Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hadassah Chicago-North Shore, 60 Revere Dr., Northbrook, IL 60062, www.hadassah.org/regions/chicago-north-shore/. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 17, 2019
