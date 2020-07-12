Gale C. Romano, nee Zdeb, lost her battle with ALS on July 10, 2020. Gale was born on August 31, 1951 and was a lifelong resident of Chicago. Beloved wife of Kerry Romano, daughter of the late Joan and Henry Zdeb, devoted sister of Diane, Pamela (Jeff) Monahan, and John (Nicole) Zdeb. Devoted niece of Eleanor and Joe Mangiolardo and the late Alice and Bill Olson, and Godmother to Deidre Martire; "Auntie" to Alexa and Justin Zdeb, Eric Clausen and Nicole (Nick) Magrisso, Gianna, Philip and Joseph Martire; cousin and friend to many. Foreman High School Class of 1969. We will dearly miss Gale's infectious laugh and quick wit.



A celebration of her life will be held at a later date and will be communicated to all who loved her. To share memories or condolences and to get updates, send an email to memoriesofGale@yahoo.com.





