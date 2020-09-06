Sunrise: January 17, 1966-Sunset: August 22, 2020



Gale is now present with our Lord Jesus, daughter Bethany Anne and father in-law Richard E. Lynd.



Missing her are husband of 30 yrs, Richard K. Lynd, daughter Lauryn Ashley Lynd, mother Valerie Saia-Shindle (step-father Bob), father, Eugene Saia, mother in-law Carolyn Leu-Lynd, sisters Gina Saia-Wonder (Tim), Terry Saia-DeMaria (Richard), Cara Saia-Buse (Josh), brothers Angelo Saia (Lauren) Brandon Saia (Andrea) , sister in-law Karyn Lynd-Larsen (Tommy), brother in-law Robert Lynd (Susan), goddaughter Carly Wonder, 11 nephews,10 nieces & many other wonderful family members, friends.



Memorial-Celebration of Life Service will be held Sat, September 19, 2020 @



Schram Memorial Chapel



1799 Patriot Blvd, Glenview IL 60026 11:45-1 pm Open walk thru visitation



Due to CDC restrictions @ 1:15 PRIVATE SERVICE FOR IMMEDIATE FAMILY ONLY



**In lieu of flowers, families request monetary gifts be given to Gale/Ricks daughter Lauryn @ laurynlynd@gmail.com Zelle account.





