1/
Gale D. Lynd-Saia
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sunrise: January 17, 1966-Sunset: August 22, 2020

Gale is now present with our Lord Jesus, daughter Bethany Anne and father in-law Richard E. Lynd.

Missing her are husband of 30 yrs, Richard K. Lynd, daughter Lauryn Ashley Lynd, mother Valerie Saia-Shindle (step-father Bob), father, Eugene Saia, mother in-law Carolyn Leu-Lynd,  sisters Gina Saia-Wonder (Tim), Terry Saia-DeMaria (Richard), Cara Saia-Buse (Josh), brothers Angelo Saia (Lauren) Brandon Saia (Andrea) , sister in-law Karyn Lynd-Larsen (Tommy), brother in-law Robert Lynd (Susan), goddaughter Carly Wonder, 11 nephews,10 nieces & many other wonderful family members, friends.

Memorial-Celebration of Life Service will be held Sat, September 19, 2020 @

Schram Memorial Chapel

1799 Patriot Blvd, Glenview IL 60026 11:45-1 pm  Open walk thru visitation

Due to CDC restrictions @ 1:15 PRIVATE SERVICE FOR IMMEDIATE FAMILY ONLY

**In lieu of flowers, families request monetary gifts be given to Gale/Ricks daughter Lauryn @ laurynlynd@gmail.com Zelle account.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
01:15 PM
Schram Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
11:45 - 01:00 PM
Schram Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved